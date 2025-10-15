Did Man City let maestro De Bruyne go too soon?
Kevin De Bruyne is firing on all cylinders at Napoli, and the spectacle has reignited a question burning across Europe: did Manchester City cut loose one of their modern greats a year early?
Kevin De Bruyne is firing on all cylinders at Napoli, and the spectacle has reignited a question burning across Europe: did Manchester City cut loose one of their modern greats a year early?
The Belgium international has now given the green light to a move to Italy and is set to travel to Naples for a medical with Napoli, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The recently deposed Premier League champions are set to pay €55 million (Ksh8.1 billion) for the 26-year-old, who is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with the formalities yet to be finalised.
Guardiola holds the departing Belgian in high esteem, ahead of the likes of other pass-masters.
Salah has now collected 45 goal involvements this season (27 goals and 18 assists) and overtakes Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland who both managed 44.