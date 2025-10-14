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UDA summons Senator Khalwale over alleged disloyalty
The senator has been given 14 days to explain his actions before any disciplinary steps are considered.
The senator has been given 14 days to explain his actions before any disciplinary steps are considered.
The riders are particularly opposed to a plan to introduce 47 county-level Motorcycle Transport and Safety Boards despite the existence of the National Transport and Safety Authority.
Despite Khalwale’s decision to pull back the bill after public concerns, the National Assembly voted against a motion to discharge it, meaning it will proceed through the legislative process.