Israeli strikes kill at least 32 Palestinians in Gaza- Authorities
Palestinians have described these strikes as the heaviest since the second phase of the ceasefire, brokered by US President Trump last October, came into effect earlier this month.
Palestinians have described these strikes as the heaviest since the second phase of the ceasefire, brokered by US President Trump last October, came into effect earlier this month.
The attack on Monday began with an airstrike that killed a Reuters cameraman broadcasting live from a hospital staircase.
A video, which the PRCS said "captures the initial moments" of the attack, shows fires burning in a building, with the floors covered in rubble.
Their bodies were sent to Nuseirat's al-Awda Hospital, which also treated 16 injured people, including seven children, a doctor there said.
In a statement, the ministry said 15-year-old Amjad Nassar Abu Awad was killed at dawn by Israeli gunfire in Ramallah.
Two hospitals reported that 25 people were killed overnight near a flour convoy and a food distribution site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the Netzarim corridor, a military zone controlled by Israel in central Gaza.
The strike took place at dawn, according to the agency’s statement on Telegram.
Global experts have warned of an approaching famine in the territory.
The army stated on Telegram that it had entered the "initial phases" of the operation, which is named Operation Gideon's Chariots.
The UN worker who lost his life was identified as Bulgarian national Marin Valev Marinov.
Israel, which has long accused Hamas of diverting humanitarian aid for military purposes, blocked all aid to Gaza on March 2, right before its renewed offensive.
Nearly 70% of Gaza is now under displacement orders or considered "no-go" zones, with aid groups required to coordinate movement through Israeli authorities.