News
NTSA releases 5,000 number plates after months of delays
The delay had caused major setbacks in the registration of imported vehicles
The delay had caused major setbacks in the registration of imported vehicles
Regional Police Commander Ali Nuno has given assurance to both domestic and international tourists that heightened security will be maintained throughout the festivities.
A total of 1,189 individuals lost their lives in various road crashes during the same period, NTSA data shows.
On Tuesday, April 15, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a statement outlining six safety guidelines aimed at reducing road accidents across the country.