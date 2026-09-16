Nairobi
Karura Forest: Kenya Forest Service disputes Muthaiga Golf Club land ownership claim
The Service said the legal framework governing the club's occupation changed following the enactment of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2007.
The Service said the legal framework governing the club's occupation changed following the enactment of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2007.
MAK pointed out that dualling would dramatically change the corridor’s environment. Kiambu Road is a vibrant commercial strip hosting malls, car showrooms, fuel stations, entertainment venues, schools, and numerous small enterprises that rely on accessible traffic and moderate speeds.
The road project will be financed through a loan from the China Export-Import (EXIM) Bank, with final financing arrangements set to be concluded soon.