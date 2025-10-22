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Kigame, KHRC move to court to challenge controversial cybercrime law
President William Ruto signed the law on October 15, 2025, despite mounting fears it could deepen state repression.
President William Ruto signed the law on October 15, 2025, despite mounting fears it could deepen state repression.
Kigame’s vision seeks to redefine the presidency as a platform that prioritizes values, fairness, and empowerment, challenging the entrenched norms of Kenyan politics.
The petition accuses these officials of authorizing violent crackdowns that led to alleged crimes against humanity during nationwide Gen Z-led protests between June 2024 and July 2025.