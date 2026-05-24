Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kipchoge

Kipchoge meets Obama in Washington to push global unity through sports
Sports

Kipchoge meets Obama in Washington to push global unity through sports

According to a statement from Global Sports Communications, which manages Kipchoge, the marathon icon used the opportunity to share his dedication to nurturing future generations through sports, leadership, and education. Kipchoge expressed his admiration for Obama, describing him as a humble global figure whose values of discipline and unity continue to inspire millions.

By