Kipchoge finishes 16th in Cape Town Marathon
Competing in his first marathon in more than six months, the two-time marathon champion from Kenya finished in 16th place.
Competing in his first marathon in more than six months, the two-time marathon champion from Kenya finished in 16th place.
The marathon legend is also using Cape Town as a launch pad in his quest to race across all seven continents over the next two years, using the journey to inspire people to embrace healthier lifestyles while celebrating the universal appeal of distance running.
According to World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, the marathon will remain a discipline at the World Athletics Championships in 2027 and 2029, but from 2030 it will move to its own stand-alone championship, with now formal exploratory discussions for Athens to host the inaugural World Athletics Marathon Championships in that year ongoing.
According to a statement from Global Sports Communications, which manages Kipchoge, the marathon icon used the opportunity to share his dedication to nurturing future generations through sports, leadership, and education. Kipchoge expressed his admiration for Obama, describing him as a humble global figure whose values of discipline and unity continue to inspire millions.