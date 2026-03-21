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KeNHA warns motorists after flooding cuts off Kipsonoi River Bridge along Kaplong–Kisii road
The advisory comes amid ongoing heavy rains in several parts of the country, which have led to localised flooding and infrastructure challenges.
The advisory comes amid ongoing heavy rains in several parts of the country, which have led to localised flooding and infrastructure challenges.
The road had been closed on March 7 after heavy rains caused water levels at the Kipsonoi River Bridge, located between Sotik and Chebilat, to rise above the bridge deck, making it unsafe for travel.