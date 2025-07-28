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Police constable denies murder charge in killing of Nairobi Street vendor
According to a psychiatric evaluation conducted by government psychiatrist Dr. Priscila Makau on July 21, the accused officer was found mentally fit to stand trial.
According to a psychiatric evaluation conducted by government psychiatrist Dr. Priscila Makau on July 21, the accused officer was found mentally fit to stand trial.
Keaton said the volume of calls and messages he received after taking up the case had become overwhelming.