World-Cup-2026
What every team needs to reach World Cup last 32
With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion.
With the expanded 48-team tournament sending 32 teams into the knockout stage, every point, goal and disciplinary record could prove crucial as the group phase nears its conclusion.
Their place in the last 32 was confirmed in dramatic fashion after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. With qualification hanging in the balance, players gathered around a mobile phone on the pitch to follow the closing moments of Spain's match against Uruguay.