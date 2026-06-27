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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

knockout stage

Cape Verde defy odds to reach World Cup last 32
World-Cup-2026

Cape Verde defy odds to reach World Cup last 32

Their place in the last 32 was confirmed in dramatic fashion after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia. With qualification hanging in the balance, players gathered around a mobile phone on the pitch to follow the closing moments of Spain's match against Uruguay.

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