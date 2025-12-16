Sports
January Transfer: Milan eye Gabriel Jesus as Man Utd chase Semenyo
TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are considering a January swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, potentially racing ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.
TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are considering a January swoop for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, potentially racing ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.
Goalkeeper Andre Onana, perhaps unsure of how to react, was seen doing rabbit hops on the Old Trafford pitch as United stole an unlikely win.