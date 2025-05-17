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EACC blocks attempted grab of historic Kongo Mosque
Residents had earlier raised alarm about suspicious movements on the land, prompting swift action from the EACC’s Lower Coast Regional Office.
Residents had earlier raised alarm about suspicious movements on the land, prompting swift action from the EACC’s Lower Coast Regional Office.
While speaking at the mosque on Sunday, Odinga encouraged the community to explore ideas from countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, where Islamic conference centers are common.