Global Affairs
Zelensky ready to meet Putin at Miami G20 but Kremlin refuses
Putin has repeatedly rejected offers for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky aimed at brokering an end to more than four years of war.
Putin has repeatedly rejected offers for a face-to-face meeting with Zelensky aimed at brokering an end to more than four years of war.
The Kremlin endorsed FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s call to reconsider Russia’s football suspension, drawing sharp condemnation from Ukrainian officials as the war and sporting exclusions continue.