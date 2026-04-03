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IMF Chief names Zeine Zeidane to lead African Department
Zeidane is set to succeed Abebe Aemro Selassie, who will retire from the IMF on May 1, 2026, after a distinguished tenure overseeing the institution’s engagement with African economies.
Zeidane is set to succeed Abebe Aemro Selassie, who will retire from the IMF on May 1, 2026, after a distinguished tenure overseeing the institution’s engagement with African economies.
Speaking on Thursday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the current climate is a test for international cooperation and sensible policy.