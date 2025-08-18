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Five witnesses to testify in assault case against comedian’s attacker
The witnesses lined up by the DPP are expected to provide testimony that will shed light on the events of the day, including the alleged theft and assault
The witnesses lined up by the DPP are expected to provide testimony that will shed light on the events of the day, including the alleged theft and assault
Prosecutors say Koyumi attacked Bella at around 8 pm during the festival in Langata Sub-County, stealing 30,000 shillings in cash and a Redmi 14 Pro smartphone valued at 26,000 shillings.