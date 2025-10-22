News
DCI dismisses false reports on re-arrest of Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi
This follows alleged reports that detectives from DCI Headquarters in Nairobi arrested Jumaisi last week on Friday and that he was currently in police custody.
This follows alleged reports that detectives from DCI Headquarters in Nairobi arrested Jumaisi last week on Friday and that he was currently in police custody.
Jumaisi escaped from custody in August 2024, just before he was due to face murder charges in court. He fled alongside 12 Eritreans from the Gigiri Police Station cells on the morning of August 21.