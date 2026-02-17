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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

La Liga

Rashford’s statement night
Sports

Rashford’s statement night

His two clinical finishes at St James’ Park didn’t just win a game; they changed the mood around Barcelona after the sting of El Clásico.

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Overseas La Liga match declared "good for football" by Spain's FA Chief
Football

Overseas La Liga match declared "good for football" by Spain's FA Chief

La Liga executives pitched the relocation as a strategic showpiece designed to celebrate and monetize the league's international audience. Louzan presented the fixture as a direct gesture to overseas viewers and subscribers, arguing that staging marquee matches abroad promotes the Spanish competition and strengthens its global brand.

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