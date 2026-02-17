Lamine Yamal misses penalty as Girona beat Barcelona 2-1 in derby
Girona beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montilivi with Fran Beltran’s late winner after a missed Lamine Yamal penalty, tightening the La Liga title race and easing Girona’s relegation fears.
Girona beat Barcelona 2-1 at Montilivi with Fran Beltran’s late winner after a missed Lamine Yamal penalty, tightening the La Liga title race and easing Girona’s relegation fears.
Ochieng came off the bench in the 64th minute, replacing Goncalo Guedes, during a 3-1 win over Elche at the Reale Arena.
His two clinical finishes at St James’ Park didn’t just win a game; they changed the mood around Barcelona after the sting of El Clásico.
United see Hjulmand, 26, as the midfield anchor who can add steel, coverage and forward momentum to a squad still hunting balance inside the middle of the park.
La Liga executives pitched the relocation as a strategic showpiece designed to celebrate and monetize the league's international audience. Louzan presented the fixture as a direct gesture to overseas viewers and subscribers, arguing that staging marquee matches abroad promotes the Spanish competition and strengthens its global brand.
Needing victory to reclaim the leadership from Real Madrid, the defending champions suffered their worst loss against Sevilla since a 4-0 defeat in 1951.
After a frustrating first half which saw the Real players whistled off the pitch at the break, it took Vinicius just 90 seconds to break the deadlock at the start of the second period.
The youngster who made his Catalan debut as a 15-year-old in 2023 scored 18 goals and made 25 assists in 55 appearances as Barca won the La Liga.
Former Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso, who has signed a deal running until 30 June 2028, succeeds Carlo Ancelotti.
Former Real, Liverpool and Spain midfielder Alonso announced on Friday he was leaving German side Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.
Barcelona are unbeaten in 15 league outings, winning 13, and have won 17 of their past 19 against Valladolid.
Barca currently find themselves on a seven-match away unbeaten streak.