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PSC nominee Mutua vows to tackle public service challenges
Responding to questions on the public's confidence in the PSC, Mutua said the Commission had over time faced concerns partly because of limited interaction with stakeholders.
Responding to questions on the public's confidence in the PSC, Mutua said the Commission had over time faced concerns partly because of limited interaction with stakeholders.
During a session held at Bunge Tower on Thursday, the committee, chaired by Julius Murgor, heard that despite significant progress in verifying pension records, retirees have yet to receive payments due to failure by the government to release promised funds.