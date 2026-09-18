Judiciary seeks new safeguards as more Kenyans take up jobs abroad
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Employment and Labour Relations Court Principal Judge Monica Mbaru said crossing a national boundary should not prevent a worker from pursuing justice.
Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya regularly encounters disputes involving both sides of the employment relationship.
Against that backdrop, Dr Magak argues that protecting interns' labour rights is not simply an employment issue but part of ensuring that healthcare workers are able to perform their responsibilities effectively
KMPDU said medical interns play an essential role in healthcare delivery across East Africa and should not be punished for raising legitimate labour concerns.
The Kenya Petroleum Oil Workers Union (KPOWU) further cautioned that mistreatment of attendants would only deepen tensions at workplaces and weaken service delivery instead of addressing the real source of the problem.
The union has warned that the proposed divestiture could threaten job security and union representation, urging lawmakers to approve the deal only with binding safeguards, including mandatory union recognition and stronger labour protections.
Duale announced on Wednesday, January 8, 2026, a sweeping policy shift that will see Kenya stop renewing licences for most foreign doctors, saying the move is necessary to protect jobs for thousands of unemployed Kenyan medical professionals.