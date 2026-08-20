Supreme Court halts recovery of Sh1.5bn in Ruaraka Schools land compensation case
The interim orders were issued on August 18, 2026, in Supreme Court Petition E025 of 2026 following a Notice of Motion application by Huelands Limited.
The interim orders were issued on August 18, 2026, in Supreme Court Petition E025 of 2026 following a Notice of Motion application by Huelands Limited.
Kenya’s Senate Committee on Energy says public support for the country’s first nuclear power plant will depend on tangible benefits reaching the host community. During engagements with NuPEA and residents in Lenya and Bondo, lawmakers raised questions on electricity supply, land compensation, environmental and livelihood impacts, and whether engage
The Court of Appeal had found that the land was surrendered for public use in 1984, meaning the companies could not wait for decades and later return to seek payment for the property.
In a statement issued on Monday, EACC welcomed the appellate court judgment delivered on July, saying it upheld an earlier decision by the Environment and Land Court (ELC) which declared compensation amounting to Sh1.5 billion unlawful.
Wandayi said the remaining unpaid cases are due to a mix of financial and documentation challenges affecting the compensation process.
The NLC emphasized that all acquisition processes were transparent and aligned with legal requirements. As part of the compulsory acquisition procedure, the Commission issued a gazette notice declaring the government’s intention to acquire the land and invited objections from any interested parties.