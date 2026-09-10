Nairobi
Nairobi sets December 31 deadline for unauthorised developments
City Hall has warned that eligible developments that remain unregularised once the December deadline passes could be subjected to enforcement measures.
City Hall has warned that eligible developments that remain unregularised once the December deadline passes could be subjected to enforcement measures.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Arnold highlighted that the last comprehensive plan for Nairobi was completed in 1973, and a new blueprint should have been implemented by 1997.