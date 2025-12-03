Lando, Max, Piastri face off in final day of F1 season
Lando Norris arrives at the last round with the slimmest of cushions, a lead that looks more like a warning than a comfort.
Lando Norris arrives at the last round with the slimmest of cushions, a lead that looks more like a warning than a comfort.
Norris beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by 0.262 seconds, while Lewis Hamilton secured his best grand prix qualifying position of the season in third.
The Red Bull driver is targeting a third consecutive grand prix win on Sunday and first ever in Singapore – and is now just 44 points behind second-placed Norris after wins in Monza and Baku.
While Piastri still leads Norris by 25 points in what still looks like a two-horse race to the driver's title, any hiccups at the weekend could allow the Dutchman to cut further into the 69-point gap to first place.
The 25-year-old Briton, who trails by 31 points in the drivers' title race, clocked a best lap in one minute and 42.704 to top the times, beating his 24-year-old Australian rival by 0.310 seconds.
Norris' third win of the year, leading home a McLaren one-two.
Qualifying takes place from around 6 PM Kenyan time live from the Red Bull Ring in Salzburg.
Piastri's fifth win of the season moves him into a 10-point lead over Norris in the championship.
Norris' victory cut Piastri's lead at the head of the championship to three points, with Verstappen a further 22 behind in third.
Piastri edged Verstappen by 0.034 seconds despite encountering traffic in the final two corners.
Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, as McLaren secured a dominant one-two finish.
The second Williams of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.
He admitted that the fact that he doesn't possess the best car on the circuit is a concern for him.
Max Verstappen will start down in seventh place, with Lewis Hamilton starting ninth.
Mercedes driver Russell says he believes McLaren were "a big step ahead".