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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Lawrence Mugambi

High Court orders Charles Kerich to surrender for three-month jail term
News_RGK

High Court orders Charles Kerich to surrender for three-month jail term

Kerich's lawyers had urged the court to suspend the jail term pending the hearing of new applications. They argued that he had remained available to the court at all times, had not absconded, and was no longer serving as the substantive Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Finance after leaving office on June 5, 2026.

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Court finds no proof of State negligence in 1998 blast case
News

Court finds no proof of State negligence in 1998 blast case

The petitioners had accused the government of failing to protect the right to life, arguing that intelligence warnings existed and that authorities failed to respond. They also claimed the State did not take proper steps to secure the country’s borders despite the risk of an attack being known or expected.

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