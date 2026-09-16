Matiang’i dismisses Ruto’s ‘Rebel Leader’ remark on former President Uhuru Kenyatta
Matiang’i argued that Kenyatta’s acceptance of the ruling demonstrated respect for the law rather than defiance of the government.
Matiang’i argued that Kenyatta’s acceptance of the ruling demonstrated respect for the law rather than defiance of the government.
Kerich's lawyers had urged the court to suspend the jail term pending the hearing of new applications. They argued that he had remained available to the court at all times, had not absconded, and was no longer serving as the substantive Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Finance after leaving office on June 5, 2026.
The petitioners had accused the government of failing to protect the right to life, arguing that intelligence warnings existed and that authorities failed to respond. They also claimed the State did not take proper steps to secure the country’s borders despite the risk of an attack being known or expected.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi, ruling on an application filed by the Gema Watho Association, a lawyers' lobby group, said the court could not act on assumptions.
Justice Mugambi said the evidence presented did not demonstrate that Kenya’s institutions had failed in their responsibilities.
The new law, based on a 2022 amendment, empowers the NTSA to set the frequency of inspections and outsource services to private firms.