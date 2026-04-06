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Ogola calls for radical system overhaul amid corruption concerns
Speaking on Monday during a Radio Generation interview, he dismissed reactionary politics, insisting that long-term solutions lie in proactive reforms.
Speaking on Monday during a Radio Generation interview, he dismissed reactionary politics, insisting that long-term solutions lie in proactive reforms.
The announcement on Sunday comes weeks after Ishiba denied reports he planned to step down over a historic defeat the LDP-led coalition suffered in a July election.