Sports
Fatawu’s late winner stuns West Brom
Abdul Fatawu’s 94th‑minute volley gave Leicester City a 2-1 win over West Brom at a protest-hit King Power Stadium, easing pressure on Marti Cifuentes amid deep fan unrest.
Abdul Fatawu’s 94th‑minute volley gave Leicester City a 2-1 win over West Brom at a protest-hit King Power Stadium, easing pressure on Marti Cifuentes amid deep fan unrest.
The hapless 48-year-old Dutchman oversaw 19 defeats and managed just five wins from his 27 matches in charge of the East Midlands club last season, the worst record of all managers in the top flight last season during his spell.
While Liverpool can almost taste a record-equalling 20th English crown, Leicester's defeat confirmed their relegation back to the Championship after just one season.