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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Leicester City

Fatawu’s late winner stuns West Brom
Sports

Fatawu’s late winner stuns West Brom

Abdul Fatawu’s 94th‑minute volley gave Leicester City a 2-1 win over West Brom at a protest-hit King Power Stadium, easing pressure on Marti Cifuentes amid deep fan unrest.

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