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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Lending rates

Eight banks defy CBK order to cut lending rates
Business

Eight banks defy CBK order to cut lending rates

Fresh data from the central bank shows that DIB Bank Kenya, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Kingdom Bank, UBA Kenya Bank, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya, Premier Bank Kenya, and Access Bank Kenya have all raised their overall weighted average lending rates in the year to August.

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