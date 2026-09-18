Ruto challenges banks over high cost of borrowing
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
The Central Bank of Kenya said rising global inflation risks, driven mainly by the conflict in the Middle East, continue to influence domestic price trends and justify keeping the rate unchanged.
Isuzu East Africa led the sector once again, selling 2,521 units, up from 2,0 units in the previous year. The company controlled more than half of the market at 53 per cent, strengthening its lead over competitors.
Monthly data indicate that September 2025 registered the strongest expansion, with Sh79.3 billion advanced during the month. However, January, February and August stood out as periods when absolute credit flows dipped into negative territory.
Fresh data from the central bank shows that DIB Bank Kenya, Consolidated Bank of Kenya, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Kingdom Bank, UBA Kenya Bank, Diamond Trust Bank Kenya, Premier Bank Kenya, and Access Bank Kenya have all raised their overall weighted average lending rates in the year to August.