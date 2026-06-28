Sports
Wildlife ranger Lemayan and KWS officer Simiyu reign supreme at Lewa Marathon
Lemayan, a ranger at Samburu National Reserve, retained his men’s 42km crown after mastering the demanding terrain to cross the finish line in 2:27:04.
Lemayan, a ranger at Samburu National Reserve, retained his men’s 42km crown after mastering the demanding terrain to cross the finish line in 2:27:04.
The Lewa Safari Marathon has grown into one of Kenya’s most impactful conservation and community initiatives, raising more than Sh1.3 billion over the past 25 years.