Business
CBK licenses 32 more digital lenders, bringing total to 227
The central bank noted that it has received more than 800 applications since March 2022, reflecting strong interest in Kenya’s digital lending space.
The central bank noted that it has received more than 800 applications since March 2022, reflecting strong interest in Kenya’s digital lending space.
The Authority made it clear that any tracking services found without the necessary licensing would be considered to be owned or operated internally.