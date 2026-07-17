Sports
Golf: Limuru Open tees off
The Limuru Open is a key stop on the KAGC calendar, offering valuable ranking points and a chance for the country’s leading amateurs to test themselves against elite regional competition.
The Limuru Open is a key stop on the KAGC calendar, offering valuable ranking points and a chance for the country’s leading amateurs to test themselves against elite regional competition.
The Kakamega Golf Club member delivered consistent performances across the tournament to finish top of the leaderboard, carding 281 (-7 under) to secure the top position.