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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Limuru Country Club

Golf: Limuru Open tees off
Sports

Golf: Limuru Open tees off

The Limuru Open is a key stop on the KAGC calendar, offering valuable ranking points and a chance for the country’s leading amateurs to test themselves against elite regional competition.

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