Global Affairs
Cable snapped before Lisbon funicular crash, investigators say
The investigators stress they have not reached "valid conclusions" about the cause of the crash and will provide a full preliminary report within 45 days.
The investigators stress they have not reached "valid conclusions" about the cause of the crash and will provide a full preliminary report within 45 days.
Portugal’s emergency medical authority reported that five of the injured are in critical condition, while the other 13, including a child, suffered minor wounds.