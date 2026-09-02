Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

local content

Sh6.5bn IEBC technology tender faces fresh challenge
Corridors of Justice

Sh6.5bn IEBC technology tender faces fresh challenge

Galadirel Investment Limited has filed a case before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), asking it to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding with the purchase of an Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) and related equipment.

By
ACEK: Foreign firms dominate big projects due to loan conditions
Exclusives

ACEK: Foreign firms dominate big projects due to loan conditions

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, ACEK President Eng. Gabriel W. Jabongo explained that Kenya undertakes both donor-funded and locally financed projects. He said donor-funded projects are subject to financing conditions that the government must meet, including requirements that the main contractor originates from the country providing the funding

By