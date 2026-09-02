Ruto orders crackdown on foreigners running small businesses in Kenya
The President issued the directive on Wednesday, September 2, while addressing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) traders at State House, Nairobi.
The President issued the directive on Wednesday, September 2, while addressing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) traders at State House, Nairobi.
Galadirel Investment Limited has filed a case before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), asking it to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding with the purchase of an Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) and related equipment.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, ACEK President Eng. Gabriel W. Jabongo explained that Kenya undertakes both donor-funded and locally financed projects. He said donor-funded projects are subject to financing conditions that the government must meet, including requirements that the main contractor originates from the country providing the funding
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, he noted that Kenyan stories are increasingly finding a place on the global stage, driven by a new generation of tech-savvy creatives.