News_RGK
Kenyan in US custody after arrest over alleged property damage charges
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Stephen Anunda Ongondo, was arrested on 31 July 2026 at 2:47 p.m. after authorities acted on a Hennepin County warrant.
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Stephen Anunda Ongondo, was arrested on 31 July 2026 at 2:47 p.m. after authorities acted on a Hennepin County warrant.
Witnesses said the fire started near the stage, quickly cutting off electricity and filling the premises with thick smoke as terrified customers rushed for safety.