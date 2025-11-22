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Auditor General warns revenue gaps, delayed procurement are fueling pending bills
The Auditor General attributed the low absorption of 56.5% of the development budget by County Governments to unrealistic budget projections and delays in procurement processes. She said several other factors also disrupted implementation, including delays in exchequer releases, poor alignment between budget plans and cash flow, cuts introduced in Supplementary 1 Estimates, and instances of IFMIS downtime that affected operations.