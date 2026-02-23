Global Affairs
Explosions kill police officer and injure 25 in western Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed "an individual suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack" had been detained.
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed "an individual suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack" had been detained.
The attacks came as US President Donald Trump spearheads diplomatic moves to halt the war.
Zelensky said Ukraine saw hundreds of attacks and drone launches on Sunday.
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine also conducted a significant prisoner-of-war exchange, with both sides reporting the return of over 240 captured fighters.
The visit was discreetly planned, with details of the trip only being revealed after Prince Harry had already left Ukraine.