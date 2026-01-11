US embassy tells citizens to leave Venezuela immediately
The warning cited reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States.
The warning cited reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States.
The US military’s European Command said the Marinera oil tanker, originally known as the Bella-1, was seized on Wednesday “for violations of US sanctions”.
Gunfire was heard in Venezuela’s capital Caracas near the Miraflores Palace, while what appeared to be “lights from drones and anti-aircraft fire” could be seen in the night sky.
"I'm innocent. I'm a decent man. I'm still the president of Venezuela. I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured at my home in Caracas," he said in Spanish as he appeared before New York federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein.
Political analyst Dismus Mokua says the US seizure of Venezuela’s leader exposes limits of international law and offers lessons for Africa and Kenya on power, reforms and national interests.
The U.N. Security Council has met twice - in October and December - over the escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela.
The court's decision stipulated that Rodríguez, in her capacity as acting president, is to assume all duties and powers granted to the office of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,
In the reposted message, Starlink said, "Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement.
US President Donald Trump for months had threatened that he could soon order strikes on targets on Venezuelan land.
In an interview with Venezuelan state TV, Maduro said he was ready for dialogue with the US "wherever they want and whenever they want".
The operation was led by the US Coast Guard, similar to the operation earlier this month. The ship was boarded by a specialised tactical team, and was in international waters when it was taken.
Machado is Venezuela's opposition leader and has been in hiding since the country's disputed 2024 election, which she and her supporters say was stolen.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on Sunday, November 16, 2025, announcing that the US intends to consider the group a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) from November 24.
Asked if the US was going to war against Venezuela, the US president told CBS' 60 Minutes: "I doubt it. I don't think so. But they've been treating us very badly."