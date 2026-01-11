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Maduro

Maduro pleads not guilty in US narco-terrorism case
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Maduro pleads not guilty in US narco-terrorism case

"I'm innocent. I'm a decent man. I'm still the president of Venezuela. I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured at my home in Caracas," he said in Spanish as he appeared before New York federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

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