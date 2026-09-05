Ruto warns against ‘blackmail’ as Magadi contract dispute deepens
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The President said residents should not be caught up in the disagreement over the contract, insisting that access to basic services must continue.
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
The President further announced plans to reduce the amount of land occupied by mining operations, saying a large portion of the 240,000 acres would be returned to local residents for other uses.
The community raised concerns over the implementation of the Community Development Agreement (CDA), saying that although it was signed on August 4, 2019, and submitted to the Ministry of Mining, it has not been fully implemented.