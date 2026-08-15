Business
Tourism earnings hit Sh564bn as Kenya records four-year growth
CS Miano said the Government had worked to open Kenya to more travellers while also ensuring that the gains from tourism were felt by ordinary Kenyans.
CS Miano said the Government had worked to open Kenya to more travellers while also ensuring that the gains from tourism were felt by ordinary Kenyans.
A government report shows visitor numbers reached 7.9 million, with growth outpacing global averages. Ministry officials say improved marketing, connectivity, and policy support have boosted confidence in Kenya as a leading travel destination.
The new taskforce will work to modernize the iconic ‘Magical Kenya’ brand and position the country as a world-class, youth-friendly destination