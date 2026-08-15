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Radio Generation Kenya

Magical Kenya

Kenya Tourism earnings hit Sh0.5 trillion in 2025
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Kenya Tourism earnings hit Sh0.5 trillion in 2025

A government report shows visitor numbers reached 7.9 million, with growth outpacing global averages. Ministry officials say improved marketing, connectivity, and policy support have boosted confidence in Kenya as a leading travel destination.

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