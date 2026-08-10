Golf: Chege wins sixth leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
South Africa’s Casey Jarvis claimed his first DP World Tour title at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, winning wire-to-wire and leading a €2.7m prize fund payout across the field.
Kenya has named a 12-man squad for the 57th Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club in 2026, blending experience and youth as officials target more home players making the cut.
The Absa Invitational at Karen Country Club closes the Sunshine Development Tour’s East Africa Swing, with 113 players chasing prize money, South Africa playoff spots and a path to the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.