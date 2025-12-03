Health and Wellness
New regional blood centre to transform emergency care in Garissa
The project is a critical investment that will transform access to safe, adequate and timely blood for communities across northern Kenya.
The project is a critical investment that will transform access to safe, adequate and timely blood for communities across northern Kenya.
The forum reviewed progress in early identification and intervention for children with disabilities, assessed current screening practices.
The transition, which is undergoing, promises to enhance patient experiences and streamline medical services in one of the region’s busiest public hospitals.