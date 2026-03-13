KeNHA reopens Mai Mahiu–Suswa–Narok highway after flood disruption
The highway had been shut on March 7 after flooding and thick layers of silt covered parts of the road, making it unsafe for vehicles to pass through the area.
The highway had been shut on March 7 after flooding and thick layers of silt covered parts of the road, making it unsafe for vehicles to pass through the area.
KeNHA warned motorists that driving through the flooded parts of the highway could be extremely dangerous, as vehicles risk being carried away by water or trapped in mud.
The group warned that weak law enforcement allows offenders to escape justice, violating children’s rights under the Constitution of Kenya
The Governor added that the task force will collaborate closely with the national government, including the National Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, to ensure offenders face justice.
Investigations are already underway into the Mai Mahiu case, where the documentary exposed girls being lured, exploited and abused by long-distance truck drivers.
The undercover investigation pointed to Maai Mahiu, a busy transport hub about 50 kilometres from Nairobi, as a hotspot for this abuse.