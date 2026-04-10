Vurugu fight: Mbavu the Destroyer appeals against Majembe defeat
In this case, he argues that the judges reached the wrong decision and wants the tribunal to declare him the winner.
In this case, he argues that the judges reached the wrong decision and wants the tribunal to declare him the winner.
In a statement, he said the bout has reignited national interest in boxing and pledged to support the sport, invest in talent, and create growth opportunities across Kenya.
The fight, which had been highly anticipated for over two months, captured nationwide attention, with both amateur fighters from low-income neighbourhoods in Nairobi using the platform to showcase their skills and position themselves for greater opportunities in boxing.
The build-up to the fight has drawn comparisons to earlier high-profile boxing hype witnessed in the country, particularly the 2023 clash between Tanzanian boxer Karim Mandonga and Kenya’s Daniel Wanyonyi.