South Africa mourns World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
South African police confirmed that an attempted murder case had been opened following the shooting, adding that no arrests had been made.
The Nakuru-based referee is part of an all-East African officiating team led by highly rated Omar Artan from Somalia, who will be at the center, while Yiembe will team up with Liban Agnes from Djibouti on the touch lines as assistants to Omar.
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, who got Inter's equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Monterrey of Mexico in their opening game, repeated the trick to level matters with a clever overhead kick 12 minutes from time.
It will be the first if four matches to be played tonight in various venues.
Pyramids saw out 10 minutes of added time at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo to write their name in African football history.
The final will be played at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo. Kick off will be at 8 pm Kenyan time.
Fiston Mayele scored twice for the home side to advance to the championship decider.
Prior to the Sundowns match, both coaches, wary of the fact that the semis are a two legged affair promised caution and so it proved as over the 90 minutes, Sundowns failed to manage a shot on target.
Ahly have won four of the last five CAF Champions League titles, while Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Al Ahly (4 W, 3 D).
Sundowns dominated proceedings and had the best opportunities to score twice through Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro