Phil Foden agrees four-year contract extension with Manchester City
Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at the club until 2030. The midfielder previously had a deal due to end next summer.
Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay at the club until 2030. The midfielder previously had a deal due to end next summer.
Arsenal threw away a 2-0 lead at bottom-club Wolves, drawing 2-2 as a 94th-minute own goal deepened ‘bottle job’ fears and shifted the Premier League title race toward Manchester City.
Arsenal lead the Premier League by four points, but a draw at Brentford, injuries and rotation risks have revived questions over their late-season form and title resilience.
The 30‑year‑old, who spent the campaign on a season‑long loan at Everton from Manchester City, suffered the injury on 18 January during a 1–0 victory over his former club Aston Villa
Manchester City overturned a late deficit at Anfield as Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland struck in the final minutes, securing a rare league win and keeping their title hopes alive.
The January 2026 transfer window reshaped title races and survival battles, with Manchester City, Aston Villa and others thriving while Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Spurs face costly midseason gaps.
City were 2-0 up and could easily have been further ahead; that dominance bred a false sense of security. For a team with so much experience, that switch-off is worrying and it’s not the first time it’s happened recently.
Stumbles by Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa have reopened the Premier League title race, with Manchester United edging back into contention and inconsistency at the top turning every round into a key test.
Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo, exploiting injuries, fatigue and youth in City’s ranks. The defeat deepens City’s 2026 slump and raises pressure before Wolves and Galatasaray.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at St James’ Park, but a five-minute VAR review cancelling Antoine Semenyo’s second goal sparked fresh controversy over the technology.
Antoine Semenyo hit a stoppage-time winner in Bournemouth’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham at Vitality Stadium, as manager Andoni Iraola all but confirmed the winger is set for a move to Manchester City.
Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol will undergo shin surgery after being injured against Chelsea, intensifying the club’s defensive issues as Pep Guardiola turns to youth recalls and market options.
Enzo Fernández’s 94th-minute equaliser at the Etihad denied Manchester City a ninth straight home league win, widening Arsenal’s Premier League lead to six points and exposing City’s growing injury and form concerns.
The Spaniard’s reputation for exacting standards stretches back years, including a 2016 episode where players were temporarily excluded from first-team training until they hit weight targets.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has rejected links to the Manchester City job as “100% speculation”, stressing his commitment to his 2029 contract and welcoming injury boosts before Aston Villa.
Rayan Cherki’s strike and a deflected Savinho effort gave Manchester City a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Brentford, sealing a semi-final against Newcastle amid Brentford frustration over a key booking.
It was the kind of match that reminded everyone why the Premier League sells itself better than any league on the planet.
Erling Haaland became the fastest player to 100 Premier League goals, hitting the milestone in 111 games during Manchester City’s 5-4 win at Fulham, underlining his impact and future record chase.
Big-money arrivals like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrived amid fanfare and expectation; Wirtz for an initial £100m (rising to £116m) and Isak for a club-record £125m (potentially £130m with add-ons).
What should have been a celebratory evening for the Spaniard instead ended in stunned silence at the Etihad as the Bundesliga visitors danced in full voice after a memorable 2-0 victory.
Hazard’s artistry often leaned on theatrical single moments of magic; Doku’s performance married that flair to relentless work‑rate in duels and a sharper statistical footprint.
Across 11 Premier League matches and 948 minutes, he has scored 14 goals; stretch that to all competitions and he’s on 28 in 18 for Manchester City and Norway. Only Tottenham and Aston Villa have managed to keep him off the scoresheet in that run.
Guardiola walked onto the pitch smiling, the expression of someone who had reclaimed the joy of the game.
Against Borussia Dortmund, Foden took the spotlight off Erling Haaland, scoring two sumptuous strikes and reminding everyone why he is one of England’s most electrifying talents.
One-touch transitions and precise, vertical passing repeatedly dismantled Bournemouth’s famed press, turning a tactical duel into a series of surgical strikes.
After a 3-1 win over Bournemouth pushed City up to second, Guardiola sounded unusually buoyant about his squad’s momentum and singled out his striker’s sizzling form.
The Norway international rebooted into the clinical, goal-hungry version of himself and left Vitality Stadium wondering whether they’d just witnessed a man or a finely tuned scoring engine.
This season’s defeats, most recently at Aston Villa, have exposed a team caught between conflicting impulses: the meticulous, possession-first football that made Guardiola legendary.
At 16, frustrated and short of minutes in Dinamo Zagreb’s youth ranks, Gvardiol seriously considered walking away from his "dream" and chasing the basketball games his friends loved.