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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Manchester City FC

Bodo/Glimt stun Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo
Sports

Bodo/Glimt stun Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo

Bodo/Glimt stunned Manchester City 3-1 in Bodo, exploiting injuries, fatigue and youth in City’s ranks. The defeat deepens City’s 2026 slump and raises pressure before Wolves and Galatasaray.

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Premier League’s costliest signings revisted
Sports

Premier League’s costliest signings revisted

Big-money arrivals like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak arrived amid fanfare and expectation; Wirtz for an initial £100m (rising to £116m) and Isak for a club-record £125m (potentially £130m with add-ons).

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. PHOTO/CBS Sports
Sports

Haaland's rampage leaves rivals chasing shadows

Across 11 Premier League matches and 948 minutes, he has scored 14 goals; stretch that to all competitions and he’s on 28 in 18 for Manchester City and Norway. Only Tottenham and Aston Villa have managed to keep him off the scoresheet in that run.

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Where has Man City’s identity gone?
Sports

Where has Man City’s identity gone?

This season’s defeats, most recently at Aston Villa, have exposed a team caught between conflicting impulses: the meticulous, possession-first football that made Guardiola legendary.

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