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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

manifestos

Muigai calls out constitutional ignorance in Kenya, urges awareness
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Muigai calls out constitutional ignorance in Kenya, urges awareness

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Muigai said debates over economic growth, debt, and national development would be largely unnecessary if both leaders and citizens adhered to the Constitution. He criticized political manifestos as repetitive promises, noting that most pledges on education, healthcare, manufacturing, and support for small businesses are already guaranteed under the law.

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