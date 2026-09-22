Malala tells opposition: Give voters a plan, not just Wantam
The Democracy for Citizens Party deputy leader said the “Wantam” message, which calls for Ruto to serve only one term, should not be treated as a substitute for a governing programme.
The Democracy for Citizens Party deputy leader said the “Wantam” message, which calls for Ruto to serve only one term, should not be treated as a substitute for a governing programme.
Speaking during the ODM Turkana County Delegates' Meeting on Wednesday, Oburu said the party would push for its interests during ongoing political negotiations.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Muigai said debates over economic growth, debt, and national development would be largely unnecessary if both leaders and citizens adhered to the Constitution. He criticized political manifestos as repetitive promises, noting that most pledges on education, healthcare, manufacturing, and support for small businesses are already guaranteed under the law.