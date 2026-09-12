Central
Kindiki calls for action as UDA meeting disrupted in Embu
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The Deputy President said UDA would not support violence as a way of gaining political support, urging law enforcement agencies to deal with those behind the incident.
The Deputy President said political parties had the freedom to organise rallies and mobilise their supporters, but urged their members not to engage in actions that could trigger chaos or disturb peace.
Addressing more than 30,000 grassroots leaders from Embu County in Manyatta Constituency, the Deputy President said he was prepared to face residents and explain the Government’s record in agriculture, education, roads, health and other programmes affecting ordinary citizens.