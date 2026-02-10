Sports
Victor Wanyama explains why brother Mariga tops him
. As a member of José Mourinho’s treble‑winning Inter Milan side in 2010, Mariga etched his name into Kenyan football history, a feat Victor says places his brother a notch above.
. As a member of José Mourinho’s treble‑winning Inter Milan side in 2010, Mariga etched his name into Kenyan football history, a feat Victor says places his brother a notch above.
In a statement shared on Saturday, Mariga confirmed the loss and said funeral arrangements were underway.