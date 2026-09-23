Coast residents warned of rough seas, strong winds ahead of October rains
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority urged the public to “avoid venturing into sea during periods of adverse weather and rough sea conditions”.
The blaze broke out aboard the passenger ferry KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 as it travelled from Surabaya in East Java to Makassar in South Sulawesi, according to Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) said personnel from its Shimoni Station responded to a distress call and launched a search-and-rescue operation on Saturday, August 1, 2026.
Fifteen children are among those to have been recovered after the MV Barima capsized near Iron Punt on Saturday. Dozens of people are still missing.