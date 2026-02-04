News
IEBC confirms Marjan Hussein departure as CEO by mutual agreement
The Commission said Marjan’s exit concludes his time at the IEBC and sets the stage for appointing an interim CEO to manage day-to-day operations.
The Commission said Marjan’s exit concludes his time at the IEBC and sets the stage for appointing an interim CEO to manage day-to-day operations.
The IEBC noted that it will, in due course, announce an interim replacement who will assume the role of Acting CEO and Commission Secretary to ensure continuity at the Secretariat.
The meeting comes amid renewed debate over the readiness of the IEBC following recent appointments to the commission and ongoing preparations for the next general election cycle.