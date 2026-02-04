Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Marjan Hussein

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein resigns
Top Stories

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein resigns

The IEBC noted that it will, in due course, announce an interim replacement who will assume the role of Acting CEO and Commission Secretary to ensure continuity at the Secretariat.

By