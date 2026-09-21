Kindiki pitches Sh39bn projects in Meru vote battle
Kindiki said Meru had been allocated Sh39 billion for development and construction projects, with Sh3.9 billion set aside for 21 kilometres of new roads in Meru town.
Kindiki said Meru had been allocated Sh39 billion for development and construction projects, with Sh3.9 billion set aside for 21 kilometres of new roads in Meru town.
The DP singled out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Cabinet ministers, challenging them to account for their contribution to Meru and the wider country when they had access to government power.
He stressed that the projects would help create employment, particularly for young people, while expanding access to housing and other economic opportunities
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki led the criticism of the opposition during a meeting with UDA polling centre officials at Kinoru Stadium in Meru.
Addressing more than 30,000 grassroots leaders from Embu County in Manyatta Constituency, the Deputy President said he was prepared to face residents and explain the Government’s record in agriculture, education, roads, health and other programmes affecting ordinary citizens.
The Governor said discussions with street traders had resulted in plans to identify specific locations where they can do business and agree on hours when they will be allowed to operate.
Kindiki said the impact of the government's development programme can already be seen in many parts of the country, where residents are witnessing public infrastructure that had been absent for decades.
The Isiolo Stadium, started in May 2019 at a cost of Sh345.9 million, was expected to be ready by December 2020 but ground activity stopped in 2022 after investigations began.
President William Ruto, in Murang’a County, backed his development agenda while launching Kiriko–Karugia Road works. He announced Sh2bn for the Mau Mau road, funding for markets, a stadium, health upgrades, and more electricity connections.