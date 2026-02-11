Sports
De Zerbi leaves Marseille after 5–0 PSG loss
Marseille and coach Roberto De Zerbi parted ways by mutual agreement after a 5–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the club fourth in Ligue 1 and searching for a new direction.
Marseille and coach Roberto De Zerbi parted ways by mutual agreement after a 5–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving the club fourth in Ligue 1 and searching for a new direction.
Marseille president Pablo Longoria says he phoned his mother, a former Spanish prison official, before approving Mason Greenwood’s signing, spotlighting how clubs weigh ethics, legality and on‑field value.